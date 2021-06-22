5+ Waterspouts on Lake Michigan, 1 in Traverse Bay, Hail, Confirmed Tornadoes and a Seiche

From Ship Captain, Eric Treece: “…waterspouts crossing Maintou Passage heading toward Leland right now. Have seen 5.” Check out his pictures. You can see more of Eric’s pics. here. Pic. of another small waterspout. These waterspouts (and funnels) are “cold air waterspouts”. I can’t remember seeing them in June. They are more common in the fall and are caused by cold air coming down across the warmer water of the Great Lakes. Much of Lake Michigan has a water temp. in the low 60s. This unseasonably cool air mass had temperatures in the mid-upper 30s just a mile above the surface of the lake. That’s quite a contrast. Showers created updrafts that spun into the waterspouts. These waterspouts would typically have winds of 30-60 mph and would dissipate when they hit the land. Waterspout with rain to the left. Waterspout video here. A waterspout was also spotted in Traverse Bay.

Hail on the Old Mission Peninsula 6 22 21

This picture of marble-sized hail was from Pamela Montague-VanderMey on the Old Mission Peninsula. Here’s just some of the places that reported hail this (Tue.) afternoon: NE Grand Rapids, Bostwick Lake, Howard City, Interlochen, Grayling, Rudyard, Lovells, Lanston, Traverse City, Boyne City, Gladwin, Acme, Sands, Gladstone and Little Bear Lake. With the freezing level relatively close to the ground, it was easy for even showers to make some hail today.

Severe Storm Reports for Tue. June 22 2021

As of 9:55 pm – 71 severe weather reports so far – 16 wind and 71 hail. No tornadoes today (so far).

Riga Tornado

The National Weather Service has confirmed that an EF1 rated tornado touched down near the Town of Riga in southeast Lenawee County. There were no injuries. This is the first confirmed tornado in Lenawee County since 2010. Also, a large swath of 50-60 mph winds across Lenawee, Wayne, Monroe and S. Oakland counties resulted in hundreds of toppled trees and a loss of power to approx. 60,000 homes in SE. Michigan.

Damage at N. Liberty, Indiana Sunday evening 6 20 21 from Becky Hildreth Wasio from the N. Indiana NWS webpage

There were at least two tornadoes in N. Indiana Sunday evening and reports of winds up to 50-65 mph that downed numerous trees and power lines.

Large hail at Eau Claire, Michigan Sunday 6 20 21 from Charles Lechlyman from the N. Indiana NWS webpage

Hail up to the size of eggs fell in Berrien County, Michigan. There were numerous reports of smaller hail.

Steuben County Tornado in far NE Indiana 6 20 21

There were two EF1 tornadoes in N. Indiana, both with estimated winds of 100 mph. The first was in Steuben County, which is the northeasternmost county in Indiana. This tornado cross both I-69 and the Indiana Toll Road (I 80/90). This tornado was on the ground for 10 miles and fortunately, there were no injuries.

A seiche occurred on Lake Michigan. Water level fluctuations of 1 to 2 feet were observed on Lake Michigan behind the strong line of storms that went through between 1 am and 2 am EDT on June 21st, 2021. . A high swim risk and beach hazards statement was issued for dangerous wave and current activity from the evening of June 20th into the morning hours on June 22nd, 2021. A moderate swim risk was issued for the afternoon hours June 22nd, 2021.