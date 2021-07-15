42 Tornadoes Reported in Iowa

The above pic. is one of 42 tornadoes reported across Iowa Wed. PM. Some of these will turn out to be duplicate reports of the same tornado. Most of the twisters were relatively small and moved across rural, sparsely populated areas. I did not see any reports of fatalities or serious injuries.

This is damage to a school bus garage from the Wed. tornado in Calhoun Co., Iowa

Damage is in the millions of dollars in the wake of the tornadoes. Pictures from WHO.

Video of tornado in Stanhope IA…Video of the Jewell Junction twister.

Also: Flooding in Belgium. Shelf cloud approaching Grand Haven. Car floats away in Flagstaff flood. Utah flash flood. Iowa tornado video. Lake City, Iowa tornado video. Hamilton, Iowa tornado. Relatively big tornado. Unseasonably cold in South Africa. Very wet July in the Northeast. Billowing clouds above the Dexter Fire. Nice cumulonimbus anvil. Coldest July 13th on record for Toulouse, France yesterday. More records could well fall today in what’s been a cold and wet 1st half to summer 2021 for France. Min temperature of 42.0°C [107.7°F] in Stovepipe Wells, Death Valley CA. last night! This is the highest min temperature ever recorded in North America & the highest worldwide outside Oman. Snow in mid-summer in the Pyrenees. Lightning over the Grand Canyon. Downtown L.A. received 0.10″ of rain yesterday July 13th, making it the 5th wettest July so far in 144 years since records have been kept since 1877. The wettest July on record was in 2015 with a total of 0.38″.

Shower in Dallas TX.

Shower over Dallas TX – pic. from Alex O’Donnell

Satellite pic. from Wed. PM:

Your @GRFDAZ firefighters had a busy morning! Along with the lightning strike to the house, they safely rescued a man and his two daughters from the roof of their vehicle after it was swept away in fast moving water. So thankful that no one was hurt and everyone went home safe! pic.twitter.com/A9vwm5CzXC — Golder Ranch Fire (@GRFDAZ) July 14, 2021

Satellite pic. of Michigan Weds. PM.



Beach Hazards Statement for this Thursday

Beach Hazards Statement and Small Craft Advisory for today. Waves should get up to 2-5 feet. Don’t swim near or jump off the piers and breakwaters – especially the south side of the piers and breakwaters.