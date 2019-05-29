369 Tornadoes in 13 Days!

The Storm Prediction Center reports that the NWS has recorded 435 tornadoes in the last 13 days. They try and do a quick (they don’t get all of them) filter to take out duplicate sightings of the same tornado. After that filtering process, they come up with a number of 369 tornadoes in the last 13 days.

Here’s storm reports from Tue. – stretched out along a front that rain from Kansas to New Jersey with some reports along the dry line in Oklahoma. Red dots are tornadoes, blue dots are reports of wind damage and green dots are reports of severe criteria (1″ in diameter or greater) hail.

Here’s storm reports from Weds. 5/29. There were two fatalities due to thunderstorms winds in Kentucky. One was a lady going out to get her mail – a tree fell on her. The second was to a person in a vehicle that was hit by part of a roof that flew off in the wind. There was a tornado injury in Deep River, Iowa.

A very strong tornado touched down near Overbrook KS (see top pic. and this pic. (both from KSNT). The twister grew to a mile wide at one point as it passed on the south side of Lawrence KS, then hit the outskirts of the town of Linwood. It was headed toward Kansas City, but dissipated. As I write this, the storm was responsible for 11 injuries.

They had to close the Kansas City International Airport for hours, because tornado debris was falling at there. This is some of the debris they picked up from runways. Debris like this can get sucked into an engine. So, first they waited until the debris stopped falling, then went down each runway, collecting the debris, which looked like it may have traveled 20 miles or more in the air. Debris continue to fall into Missouri.

Yesterday (5/28) Kansas City Received 1.56″ of rainfall pushing the monthly total to 12.81″ breaking the old May record of 12.75″ set in 1995. This also makes this May the 3rd wettest month for ANY month in KC’s 131-year period of record.