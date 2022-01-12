The Tug Plateau lies east (downwind) from Lake Ontario and this place can get some really heavy snowfalls. The recent snow event produced up to 30″ of new snow. Note that the area with the heaviest snow is not right at the lakeshore, but is well inland. The plateau is an area of higher elevation, rising to around 2,100 feet above sea level on the east side of the plateau Air is forced to lift as it crosses the plateau and that extra lift can really enhance snowfall.

Tug Plateau

There are about 100,000 residents (a little over half the population of Grand Rapids) spread out over 2,100 square miles. The core Tug Hill area, covers at most 800 square miles (2,100 km2) within the larger legal region, is sparsely populated, containing just a few thousand full-time residents. Supposedly the area got its name from settlers having to tug their wagons to get them up the hills.

Snowfall along the Salmon River near Redfield NY – Tug Plateau

Snowfall rates can be up to several inches an hour and are sometimes accompanied by lightning and thunder. Annual snowfall here can top 200 inches. Up to 100″ and 10 ft. drifts were reported from the Blizzard of ’66. Check out this guy cleaning 30″ of snow off his car. Video after a heavy snowfall. The plateau is home to the largest wind farm in New York. Here’s another big snow event.

