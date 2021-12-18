12 Tornadoes Confirmed in IA, MN, WI on Dec. 15 (Wed.)

The National Weather Service has confirmed 12 tornado touchdowns on Wednesday December 15 in NE Iowa, SE Minnesota and W. Wisconsin. There were three that were rated EF2 (111-135 mph), four that were rated EF1 (86-110 mph) and five that were rated EF0 (65-85 mph). The outbreak shattered records for the number of warnings so late in the season. In addition, several all-time December temperature records were set.

Iowa Storm Damage (from WHO)

From the NWS: “The storm posed 2 threats. A line of severe thunderstorms brought pockets of wind damage (60-90 mph) along with the tornadoes. Some of the stronger tornadoes occurred in north central Wisconsin (Clark Co., WI) where a few homes were destroyed or heavily damaged. The storms were moving very rapidly.

After the storms passed, strong winds buffeted the region with fairly widespread 60-80 mph wind gusts. This led to even more damage, especially to trees and farm buildings.

All in all, numerous communities suffered structure damage, power outages, and sporadic tree/branch damage. Damage surveys are still on-going.”

Tornado and Severe Thunderstorm Warnings Dec. 15-16

On the map above, areas in yellow came under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning and areas in red came under a tornado warning. There were 71 tornado warnings issued and 118 Severe Thunderstorm Warnings. Only two counties in the state of Iowa did not come under a Severe Thunderstorm or Tornado Warning.