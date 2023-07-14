Wow! The National Weather Service has confirmed ELEVEN separate tornadoes touched down in Northeast Illinois Wednesday (July 12) PM. Three were rated EF1 and eight were rated EF0.

The top pic. shows at least 2 tornadoes (the Elgin tornado and the Plato Township tornado) from Bob Waszak.

Damage to the Skyline Motel in LaGrange IL. – pic. from Dana Rebik

The Chicago/Romeoville National Weather Service says:

Multiple tornadoes developed across parts of northeast Illinois between approximately 5 and 7 PM on Wednesday, July 12, 2023.

We are able to confirm at least 11 tornadoes from this event in our forecast area. Three have been preliminarily rated EF-1, with the remaining 8 preliminarily rated EF-0. Additional investigation will continue over the next few days.

The potential for tornadoes increased sharply on Wednesday as temperatures warmed and low-level winds increased in the wake of morning showers and thunderstorms. Tornado probabilities were increased to a level 2/5 risk during the late-morning Storm Prediction Center update, and further to a level 3/5 risk early in the afternoon. A Tornado Watch was issued at 3:50 PM for locales roughly near and north of I-80.



Here’s a series of radar images showing the thunderstorms moving through northern Illnois: