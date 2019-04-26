Bill's Blog

Wind Advisory

Apr 26, 2019

Updated: Apr 26, 2019 09:49 AM EDT

A Wind Advisory will be in effect from Noon until Midnight for gusts of 35-45 mph.  The advisory extends from the I-94 counties all the way north to cover all of N. Lower Michigan and eastern Upper Michigan.  See counties in brown on the map below:  

Winds will diminish after midnight.  Waves are increasing out on Lake Michigan and Small Craft Advisories will be in effect into this (Fri.) evening.  Here's a pic. of the lake from S. Haven at 9:03 am and the waves were already coming over the breakwater:

When I checked, the S. Haven buoy had a water temp. of 42.2 (cold!) and waves were approaching 4 feet.  They should increase to +6 feet this PM.

Here's the G.R. National Weather Service Graphic for Fri./Sat....windy today, (becoming) mostly sunny - windy today, 60° inland, 50° at Lake Michigan, wind northwest 20-25 mph, gusts to 35-45 mph...could be a few downed limbs, isolated power outage.  Winds calm down tonight, mostly clear and cold with scattered freeze/frost possible.  Tomorrow, clouds arrive around or shortly after daybreak...the morning is dry...with precipitation moving in from WSW to ENE during the PM.  For most of us, it starts as rain and goes over to snow.  There may not be any raini or snow north of Newaygo Co.  See my snow thread (story) for more on that. 

