When Will We See the First 80° Day

We're still waiting for our first 80° day in Grand Rapids. This May is averaging nearly 8° cooler than May 2018, when we saw high temperatures of 93°, 94° and 93° from May 27-29. Here's a list of the number of 80° days in May in recent years:

2018 - 12 2017 - 2 2016 - 9 2015 - 7 2014 - 10

2013 - 13 2012 - 12 2011 - 6 2010 - 10 2009 - 2

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Average, Last and First 80-degree days in Grand Rapids

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Average, Last and First 80-degree days in Grand Rapids

The earliest 80-degree temperature in Gr. Rapids was on March 14, 2012. The average date of the first 80-degree day is April 30. The latest 80-degree day was on June 12, 1924.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. First 80-degree day in the last few years.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. First 80-degree day in the last few years.

Here's when we had the first 80-degree day in the last few years.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. 8-14 Day Temperature Outlook for June 6-12

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. 8-14 Day Temperature Outlook for June 6-12

This is the latest 8-14 Day Temperature Outlook for June 6-12. You can see the "B" that's printed out right over Lower Michigan. Don't look for a lot of hot days in the first 12 days of June.