Bill's Blog

When Will We See the First 80° Day

By:

Posted: May 30, 2019 02:27 AM EDT

Updated: May 30, 2019 02:27 AM EDT

We're still waiting for our first 80° day in Grand Rapids.  This May is averaging nearly 8° cooler than May 2018, when we saw high temperatures of 93°, 94° and 93° from May 27-29.  Here's a list of the number of 80° days in May in recent years:

2018 - 12     2017 - 2    2016 - 9    2015 - 7     2014 - 10
2013 - 13     2012 - 12  2011 - 6    2010 - 10    2009 - 2

The earliest 80-degree temperature in Gr. Rapids was on March 14, 2012.  The average date of the first 80-degree day is April 30.  The latest 80-degree day was on June 12, 1924.

Here's when we had the first 80-degree day in the last few years. 

This is the latest 8-14 Day Temperature Outlook for June 6-12.  You can see the "B" that's printed out right over Lower Michigan.  Don't look for a lot of hot days in the first 12 days of June. 

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: Unsanitary conditions at Charley's Chips Photos: Unsanitary conditions at Charley's Chips
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Unsanitary conditions at Charley's Chips

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
Photos: Crash on Chicago Drive in Wyoming Photos: Crash on Chicago Drive in Wyoming
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Crash on Chicago Drive in Wyoming

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
UICA's Off The Wall 2019 UICA's Off The Wall 2019
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

UICA's Off The Wall 2019

Photo Galleries