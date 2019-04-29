Bill's Blog

Wet Weather This Week

Posted: Apr 29, 2019 01:56 AM EDT

Updated: Apr 29, 2019 02:09 AM EDT

No more snow this week, but we'll have several chances of rain.  The map above is the 3-Day Total Rainfall Forecast from the Weather Prediction Center for Monday AM to Thursday AM  Heavy rainfall is forecast from Texas to the Southern Great Lakes.  Totals could be as high as 2" in West Michigan.   The Southeast U.S. stays quite warm and generally dry. 

We'll have showers today (Mon.)...mostly AM/Midday - then a bit of a lull Monday night into Tuesday midday...then more showers and a chance of t-showers from Tues. afternoon into Wednesday.  Here's current radar:  

 
and Regional Radar:

 
So far this month of April is 0.3 deg. warmer than average, with a healthy average wind speed of 12 mph.  Gr. Rapids has had 3.28" of precipitation and that's 0.29" above average.  We've had snow on 6 days this month. 

The highest temp. in the U.S. Sun. was 106 at Rio Grande Villa Texas and the lowest was +1 at Casa Vieta Meadows California. 

