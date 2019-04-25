Bill's Blog

Wet Pattern Continues

By:

Posted: Apr 25, 2019 07:29 AM EDT

Updated: Apr 25, 2019 07:29 AM EDT

The above map is the precipiation probability forecast for May 2 - 8 from the Climate Prediction Center.  Much of the country and all the Great Lakes are expected to see above average rainfall. 

So far, the month of April has brought Grand Rapids 3.15" of precipitation.  That's 0.49" above average.  For the year, G.R. has had 11.71" of precipitation and that's 2.8" above average.  The above average precipitation has kept river levels above average, which in turn has continued to keep the water levels of the Great Lakes significantly higher than average.  Lake Michigan is now 2 feet higher than the long-term April Average. 

The Drought Monitor has hit a record low amount of area experiencing significant drought.  There isn't a single acre experiencing even mild drought in the Midwest and the ground should have good soil moisture across the Corn Belt as planting season gets underway. 

 

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: Free Beer & Hot WIngs live show Photos: Free Beer & Hot WIngs live show
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Free Beer & Hot WIngs live show

Photo Galleries
WOTV4Women
Photos: Jump Jam 2019 Photos: Jump Jam 2019
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Jump Jam 2019

WOTV4Women
Photo Galleries
Photos: 2019 Westside Easter Egg Hunt Photos: 2019 Westside Easter Egg Hunt
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 2019 Westside Easter Egg Hunt

Photo Galleries