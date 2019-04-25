Wet Pattern Continues

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. 8-14 Day Precipitation Forecast from the Storm Prediction Center for May 2-8

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. 8-14 Day Precipitation Forecast from the Storm Prediction Center for May 2-8

The above map is the precipiation probability forecast for May 2 - 8 from the Climate Prediction Center. Much of the country and all the Great Lakes are expected to see above average rainfall.

So far, the month of April has brought Grand Rapids 3.15" of precipitation. That's 0.49" above average. For the year, G.R. has had 11.71" of precipitation and that's 2.8" above average. The above average precipitation has kept river levels above average, which in turn has continued to keep the water levels of the Great Lakes significantly higher than average. Lake Michigan is now 2 feet higher than the long-term April Average.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Drought Monitor

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Drought Monitor

The Drought Monitor has hit a record low amount of area experiencing significant drought. There isn't a single acre experiencing even mild drought in the Midwest and the ground should have good soil moisture across the Corn Belt as planting season gets underway.