Carr Fire near Redding California (pic. from KRON)

The above pic. is the Carr Fire near Redding, California. The fire has consumed 111,000 acres and is only 28% contained. The fire has resulted in 6 fatalities and has consumed 884 homes and 348 other buildings. The fire started July 23rd near a road. It's likely that this fire was human-started, probably by accident (tossing a cigarette butt out the window of a vehicle) or by arson. Here's the latest U.S. wildfire statistics:

Wildfire statistics for 2008-2018. The number of wildfires this year so far is below the 10-year average. The number of acres burned is 4th highest in the last 11 years.

Wildfire statistics for 2008-2018. The number of wildfires this year so far is below the 10-year average. The number of acres burned is 4th highest in the last 11 years.

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor

This is the National Drought Monitor. There is short-term drought in Mihcigan. Most of the Corn Belt has had sufficient rainfall this winter...it's dry in N. Missouri into E. Kansas the much of the West is dry (which is often the case - it's a desert).

Rainfall forecast for the next 7 days.

This is the 7-day rainfall forecast from the Weather Prediction Center. Lots of rain is expected across much of the South and East...some welcome rain in the Southwest. We get some rain in West Michigan, but it will be spotty...some get a decent rain...others, not much. Michigan remains in the General (not severe) Thunderstorm Outlook for the next 3 days with any storms in Michigan widely scattered.