Bill's Blog

U.S. Wildfire Statistics

By:

Posted: Jul 31, 2018 01:37 PM EDT

Updated: Jul 31, 2018 01:37 PM EDT

The above pic. is the Carr Fire near Redding, California.  The fire has consumed 111,000  acres and is only 28% contained.  The fire has resulted in 6 fatalities and has consumed 884 homes and 348 other buildings.  The fire started July 23rd near a road.  It's likely that this fire was human-started, probably by accident (tossing a cigarette butt out the window of a vehicle) or by arson.  Here's the latest U.S. wildfire statistics:

Wildfire statistics for 2008-2018.  The number of wildfires this year so far is below the 10-year average.  The number of acres burned is 4th highest in the last 11 years. 

This is the National Drought Monitor.  There is short-term drought in Mihcigan.  Most of the Corn Belt has had sufficient rainfall this winter...it's dry in N. Missouri into E. Kansas the much of the West is dry (which is often the case - it's a desert).

This is the 7-day rainfall forecast from the Weather Prediction Center.  Lots of rain is expected across much of the South and East...some welcome rain in the Southwest.  We get some rain in West Michigan, but it will be spotty...some get a decent rain...others, not much.  Michigan remains in the General (not severe) Thunderstorm Outlook for the next 3 days with any storms in Michigan widely scattered. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: Whitecaps vs. Cubs - July 31, 2018
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Whitecaps vs. Cubs - July 31, 2018

Photo Galleries
Photos: Parade of Ships in Grand Haven
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Parade of Ships in Grand Haven

Photo Galleries
West Michigan Whitecaps' Kody Clemens - July 30, 2018
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

West Michigan Whitecaps' Kody Clemens - July 30, 2018