Updated Great Lakes Water Levels

The water levels of the Great Lakes are at record or near record highs and are continue to rise. Lakes Superior, Erie, Ontario and St. Clair are at record levels for the month of June. Look at the graph above of Lake Ontario. That is a spectacular rise...up 21" in just one month! Ontario is up 24 inches in the last year and is 0"" above the average June level.

This is the graph of the water level of Lake Superior. It's up 5" in the last month (nearly 3 TRILLION gallons of water added to the lake in just one month - from rainfall and snowmelt). The lake is up a foot in the last year and is now 15" higher than the June average and 3" higher than the previous record high level for the month of June.

The water level of Lake Michigan/Huron is up 7" in the last month, up 13" in the last year and is now 29" above the June average level. The lake is still 2" below the June record level of 1986, but it is expected to continue to rise another couple inches in the next month.

Lake Erie is up 83" in the last month, up 9 " year-to-year and is now 30" higher than the June average level. It's now 3" higher than it has ever been in the month of June!

Lake St. Clair is up 2" in the last month, up 10" in the last year and is 30" higher than the June average level and 1" higher than it has ever been in the month of June.

River flow in the Great Lakes is well above average. At noon Friday (6/7) the flow on the Grand River in Grand Rapids was 8,340 cfs - the average flow is 3,090 cfs. The St. Joseph River at Niles MI has a flow of 6,210 cfs, compared to an average flow for 6/7 of 3,400 cfs. The Saginaw River at Saginaw has a flow of 8,220 cfs compared to an average of 3,050 cfs and the Fox River at Appleton WI has a flow of 12,500 cfs compared to an average of 5,500. The high flow will continue to add additional water to the Great Lakes.