Tropical Storm Michael
Tropical Storm Michael will become minimal hurricane Michael and produce heavy rain and strong wind as it moves inland off the Gulf of Mexico. Here's the projected path of Michael:
The counter-clockwise circulation of the storm will help to pull cooler air down across areas west and northwest of the storm's path.
Potential for More Heavy Rain
Three Warm Days - Then Much Colder
