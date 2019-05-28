Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Tornado Watch for far E. Iowa, N. Illinois, NW Indiana and Berrien and Cass Counties in Michigan.

Monday afternoon the Storm Prediction Center issued a Tornado Watch for far E. Iowa, N. Illinois, NW Indiana and two counties in SW Michigan (Berrien and Cass). Two Michigan counties were added to the watch - St. Joseph and Branch. Severe weather stayed south of the border in IN and IL. Here was the initial watch:

Strong to severe thunderstorms produced two tornadoes, wind damage, large hail, flooding and funnel clouds in N. Illinois. The Storm Prediction Center says:

A tornado touched down near the Illinois/Indiana state west of Dyer, Indiana. Part of a roof was taken off a Menards. Midway Airport has had 2.56" of rain today, bringing them up to 8" of rain for the month of May. 2" hail fell at Oswego IL Check out video of the storm coming thru SW of Chicago. Here's damage, hail and flooding pictures from the Chicago area. The Charles City IA tornado has been rated EF1.

Tornado Watch for Ohio until 2 am: