Three Warm Days - Then Much Colder

Posted: Oct 08, 2018 05:02 AM EDT

Updated: Oct 08, 2018 05:05 AM EDT

We have 3 days of summerlike weather ahead for today - Wednesday.  Temperatures will get into the low to even mid 80s today and tomorrow and we may approach 80 on Weds. before a strong cold front comes thru.  The curtain will fall, the fat lady will sing Weds. night as high temperatures crash into the mid 40s to mid 50s for the rest of this week into next week.  Above is the 6-10 day temperature forecast from the Climate Prediction Center for Oct. 13-17.  A large area from S. Canada through the Great Lakes and south to northern Mexico is expected to see colder than average temperatures. 

As the cold air comes in, watch for choppy conditions on Lake Michigan and even the possibility of a waterspout or two as the cold air comes over the relatively warmer water. 

Here's the Grand Rapids National Weather Service Graphic on today's weather as the warm air surges northward.  We've had a few showers and thundershowers move across the area north of a line from S. Haven to Alma.  Much of today will be dry.  The warmer air will clear out any fog as winds pick up and turn to the south.  While I can't rule out a thundershower in this warm, humid air, the most likely time for storms will be with the cold front Weds. PM/night. 

