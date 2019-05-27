The El Reno Tornado
A strong tornado struck El Reno, Oklahoma Friday evening. The twister has been rated EF3 with winds of 140 mph. It was 75 yards wide (a football field is 100 yards long).
Hardest hit were the American Budget Value Inn motel and a mobile home park, where the two fatalities and most of the injuries occurred. The tornado crossed Interstate 40. This is about 20 miles west of Oklahoma City. The twister was strong, but very short-lived - only four minutes from 10:28 pm - 10:32 pm local time. It was dark. It's so hard to get a warning out when that kind of wind ramps up in two minutes and fades away two minutes later. By the time we get on TV - it's done.
Here's a pic. of the motel. The second floor is pretty much gone here. To survive, you needed to be on the first floor. Note the Xs on the door to indicate that the room has been searched for victims.
A large part of the mobile home park was totally demolished. It's your choice, but this is the heart of "Tornado Alley" and I would opt for a more substantial home if possible. Mobile homes should have tie-downs, steel rods anchored into a concrete base to hold the mobile home down in a weak tornado or strong straight-line wind event. So far this year, 23 of 34 tornado fatalities have been in mobile homes.
The tornado count for the year is 841 plus at least 20 on Sunday for 861 - the biggest year for tornadoes since 2011. Most of the tornadoes have been relatively small and short-lived.
Previous
Severe Weather Risk Upgraded
Next
Memorial Day
More Stories
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Billionaire Dan Gilbert recovering after stroke symptoms
- BC man killed, another injured in Memorial Day shootings
- New Marine honors veterans with taps on Memorial Day
- 2 arrested for attempted jewelry store robbery