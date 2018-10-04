Summer's Not Over Yet

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. HIgh temperatures on Weds. Oct. 3

The map above shows high temperatures from Wednesday. Grand Rapids missed the record high temperature for Oct. 3 by 2 degrees. G.R. had a high of 85° on Oct. 3 in 1900, 1919 and 1953. The 83° in Muskegon was a daily record high at the airport, though the afternoon high at the Muskegon Beach was just 67.6°. The warmest places at 87° were Coldwater, Sturgis and Benton Harbor.

Here's high temperatures from Wednesday. Most of the country was warm. It was chilly from N. Dakota across much of Montana. Death Valley CA failed to reach 100 for the first time since May 26. The highest temp. in the U.S. was 98 at Canadian TX.