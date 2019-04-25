Bill's Blog

Snow Saturday Night

By:

Posted: Apr 25, 2019 07:53 AM EDT

Updated: Apr 25, 2019 07:53 AM EDT

The latest models are giving a significant portion of Lower Michigan and Wisconsin measurable snow Saturday night.  The above map from the Weather Prediction Center shows a swath of snow from the Dakotas to Lower Michigan.  The overnight forecast discussion from the G.R. National Weather Service says:  "THERE IS INCREASING CONFIDENCE SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN WILL BE SEEING  MEASURABLE SNOW SATURDAY NIGHT INTO EARLY SUNDAY MORNING...THERE WILL BE ENOUGH COLD AIR IN PLACE SATURDAY NIGHT FOR IT TO BE  A MOSTLY SNOW EVENT. SINCE THE PRECIPITATION IS FALLING AT NIGHT,  THAT HELPS THE CAUSE TOO. AIR TEMPERATURES WILL FALL TO NEAR 32  DEGREE WHILE THE PRECIPITATION IS FALLING. SO BOTTOM LINE WE DO  GET SNOW OVER MOST OF OUR CWA SATURDAY NIGHT. IF THIS TREND  CONTINUES WE MAY NEED TO ISSUE A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR THIS  EVENT."

Some of the snow will melt on contact and what does accumulate will be melting on Sunday.  Average high temperatures for the weekend are in the low-mid 60s...so even a day that's 20 degrees colder than average still  has highs in the low-mid 40s - and with any late April sun, the snow would disappear quickly. 

This has been a "bookends" winter...with snow at the beginning in November...then nothing much in December and the first two and a half weeks of January...then a lot of winter weather in late January and February with occasional snow events in March and now April. 

Storm Team 8 will be talking about the snow potential on 24 Hour News 8.  We also have an hour long radio weather special on WOOD AM1300 and 106.9FM this Saturday afternoon, April 27 from 3 pm to 4 pm.  We'll take your questions on the air.  Hope you can tune in. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: Free Beer & Hot WIngs live show Photos: Free Beer & Hot WIngs live show
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Free Beer & Hot WIngs live show

Photo Galleries
WOTV4Women
Photos: Jump Jam 2019 Photos: Jump Jam 2019
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Jump Jam 2019

WOTV4Women
Photo Galleries
Photos: 2019 Westside Easter Egg Hunt Photos: 2019 Westside Easter Egg Hunt
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 2019 Westside Easter Egg Hunt

Photo Galleries