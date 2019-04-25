Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Snow forecast from the Weather Prediction Center for Saturday evening/night

The latest models are giving a significant portion of Lower Michigan and Wisconsin measurable snow Saturday night. The above map from the Weather Prediction Center shows a swath of snow from the Dakotas to Lower Michigan. The overnight forecast discussion from the G.R. National Weather Service says: " THERE IS INCREASING CONFIDENCE SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN WILL BE SEEING MEASURABLE SNOW SATURDAY NIGHT INTO EARLY SUNDAY MORNING... THERE WILL BE ENOUGH COLD AIR IN PLACE SATURDAY NIGHT FOR IT TO BE A MOSTLY SNOW EVENT. SINCE THE PRECIPITATION IS FALLING AT NIGHT, THAT HELPS THE CAUSE TOO. AIR TEMPERATURES WILL FALL TO NEAR 32 DEGREE WHILE THE PRECIPITATION IS FALLING. SO BOTTOM LINE WE DO GET SNOW OVER MOST OF OUR CWA SATURDAY NIGHT. IF THIS TREND CONTINUES WE MAY NEED TO ISSUE A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR THIS EVENT."

Some of the snow will melt on contact and what does accumulate will be melting on Sunday. Average high temperatures for the weekend are in the low-mid 60s...so even a day that's 20 degrees colder than average still has highs in the low-mid 40s - and with any late April sun, the snow would disappear quickly.

This has been a "bookends" winter...with snow at the beginning in November...then nothing much in December and the first two and a half weeks of January...then a lot of winter weather in late January and February with occasional snow events in March and now April.