Showers Today, Chc. Thundershower
We'll see scattered showers today and a chance of a thundershower. Here's G.R. radar:
and regional radar:
This is the Severe Weather Outlook Map for today (Thu.). The Marginal Outlook comes up to the Michigan-Indiana border...the two slight risk areas are in yellow, where the best chance is for severe weather today.
Here's the Severe Weather Outlook Map for Friday. There is a Marginal Outlook from Minnesota across Wisconsin into NW Lower Michigan with the threat being isolated gusty winds towards evening.
