Showers Today, Chc. Thundershower

Posted: May 30, 2019 05:11 AM EDT

Updated: May 30, 2019 05:11 AM EDT

We'll see scattered showers today and a chance of a thundershower.  Here's G.R. radar:

 
 
Click for latest Base Reflectivity radar loop from the Grand Rapids/Muskegon, MI radar and current weather warnings
and regional radar:

 
Central Great Lakes sector
This is the Severe Weather Outlook Map for today (Thu.).  The Marginal Outlook comes up to the Michigan-Indiana border...the two slight risk areas are in yellow, where the best chance is for severe weather today. 
Here's the Severe Weather Outlook Map for Friday.  There is a Marginal Outlook from Minnesota across Wisconsin into NW Lower Michigan with the threat being isolated gusty winds towards evening. 
