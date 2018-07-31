Shower in Walker

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A heavy shower developed over Walker - moved west and dissipated.

Here's a radar image of a heavy shower (well, thundershower - it did manage to squeeze out a few flashes of lightning) that developed over Walker, drifted a little west and dissipated just west of Allendale.

Looking west shortly after 5 pm from our GVSU downtown G.R. Skycam.

Here's what the shower looked like...looking west from our downtown GVSU Skycam around 5:30 pm. We had a couple reports of small 1/4" diameter hail in Walker. One rain gauge reported 0.80" of rain. Hudsonville had 0.12" of rain. There was enough wind to knock down some limbs in the area around Wilson and Remembrance Road down to Leonard St. The past couple days we've had some very sharp lines dividing lots of rain from no rain at all. A few spots have had over an inch of rain while a mile away it stayed dry. The weather station at Allegan had 0.61" of rain.