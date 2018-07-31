Shower in Walker
Here's a radar image of a heavy shower (well, thundershower - it did manage to squeeze out a few flashes of lightning) that developed over Walker, drifted a little west and dissipated just west of Allendale.
Here's what the shower looked like...looking west from our downtown GVSU Skycam around 5:30 pm. We had a couple reports of small 1/4" diameter hail in Walker. One rain gauge reported 0.80" of rain. Hudsonville had 0.12" of rain. There was enough wind to knock down some limbs in the area around Wilson and Remembrance Road down to Leonard St. The past couple days we've had some very sharp lines dividing lots of rain from no rain at all. A few spots have had over an inch of rain while a mile away it stayed dry. The weather station at Allegan had 0.61" of rain.
Previous
Severe Weather in Arizona
Next
Cool Great Lakes Satellite Pics.
More Stories
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- States suing Trump administration, company over 3D guns
- Lawsuit filed in fatal duck boat sinking seeks $100 million
- Undercover video shows pig abuse but also common practices
- Twin wildfires threatening 10,000 California homes