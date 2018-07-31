Bill's Blog

Shower in Walker

By:

Posted: Jul 31, 2018 12:53 AM EDT

Updated: Jul 31, 2018 12:53 AM EDT

Here's a radar image of a heavy shower (well, thundershower - it did manage to squeeze out a few flashes of lightning) that developed over Walker, drifted a little west and dissipated just west of Allendale. 

Here's what the shower looked like...looking west from our downtown GVSU Skycam around 5:30 pm.  We had a couple reports of small 1/4" diameter hail in Walker.  One rain gauge reported 0.80" of rain.  Hudsonville had 0.12" of rain.  There was enough wind to knock down some limbs in the area around Wilson and Remembrance Road down to Leonard St.  The past couple days we've had some very sharp lines dividing lots of rain from no rain at all.  A few spots have had over an inch of rain while a mile away it stayed dry.  The weather station at Allegan had 0.61" of rain.   

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
West Michigan Whitecaps' Kody Clemens - July 30, 2018
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

West Michigan Whitecaps' Kody Clemens - July 30, 2018

Photo Galleries
Photos: Grand Rapids Color Run 2018
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Grand Rapids Color Run 2018

Photo Galleries
Photos: 2018 Taste of Grand Rapids
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 2018 Taste of Grand Rapids