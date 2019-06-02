Severe Weather Wrap from Saturday

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Golfball sized hail in Battle Creek Sat. PM - from Brian Burke

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Golfball sized hail in Battle Creek Sat. PM - from Brian Burke

We had 3 separate areas of thunderstorms cross West Michigan. In the early morning hours...thunderstorms pushed through the area frow NW to SE. Wind damage occurred in Mason County, in Ludington and Fountain. There were scattered power outages throughout the county. Dime-sized hail fell Walhalla and pea-sized hail was reported at Morley, Alma and White Cloud.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Shelf cloud moving into Hudsonville Sat. 6 1 19 by Kathy Hosford

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Shelf cloud moving into Hudsonville Sat. 6 1 19 by Kathy Hosford

The next area of storms came through the area in the late morning. This pic. from Kathy Hosford shows the shelf cloud moving into Hudsonville. I was at a graduation open house and had to move inside - it got windy with rain and lightning. Some reports from the late morning/early afternoon storms: 1" diameter hail at Albion and Parma, 3/4" diameter hail at Saugatuck, 1/4" hail and 45 mph winds at Muskegon, 44 mph winds at East G.R. and 43 mph at Lansing. There were several other reports of small hail.

Around 4 pm, thunderstorm developed rapidly just northwest of Battle Creek and quickly started producing hail. The top pic. from Brian Burke is golfball-sized hail in Battle Creek.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Hail in Springfield MI Saturday PM

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Hail in Springfield MI Saturday PM

The pic. above is hail in Springfield that covered the ground.

There were two areas of severe weather...one was the hail from Battle Creek and Calhoun county into Jackson Co. The other was wind damage across mostly Allegan, Barry and Eaton Counties.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Peak wind gusts Saturday late afternoon/evening.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Peak wind gusts Saturday late afternoon/evening.

Here's some peak wind gusts from Sat. The 55 mph gust at Ludington was from the AM storms. While the observer near Hastings had 42 mph, it's pretty obvious from the amount of power outages (19% of Barry Co. lost power) were up in the 70 mph vicinity. Hastings also had small hail, as did Gun Lake.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. South Haven beach Sat. evening .

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. South Haven beach Sat. evening .

This is the South Haven Beach Sat. evening. The strong west wind pushed the water right up to the edge of the parking lot. The lake level is now 32" above average and still rising.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Rainfall Saturday 6 1 19

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Rainfall Saturday 6 1 19

Here's some rainfall totals from Saturday. The rain fell on saturated ground, so there has been some ponding of water, and many area rivers are carrying at least two times the average flow of water for early June.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Storm reports from 6 1 19

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Storm reports from 6 1 19

Here's a look at Severe Weather Reports from Saturday...a total of 266 reports from 18 states. There were no tornadoes in the U.S. for the first time since 5/15. The Storm Prediction Center did well to issued Severe Thunderstorm Watches. The biggest hail was baseball-size in Perrico TX - Battle Creek had the 2nd biggest hail in the U.S. The strongest winds measured were 91 mph near Amarillo, TX. Here's a list of severe weather reports in West Michigan Saturday evening (at the link).

No thunderstorms in Michigan today, tomorrow and likely on Tuesday...the driest stretch of weather since April.