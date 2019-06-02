No Severe Weather Next 3 Days
Looks like no severe weather and even no rain for the next 3 days...next chance of rain Tue. night/Wed. Enjoy the drier pattern. Cool today and tomorrow (only in the 60s) and a bit breezy this Sunday...but some sunshine...and a much brighter day. Here's current GRR radar:
and regional radar:
Here's the Severe Storm Outlook Map from the Storm Prediction Center for this Sat. PM/night:
So far today, we've had reports of golfball-sized hail at Parma MI (west of Jackson), 1" hail at Spring Arbor and east of Albion, dime-sized hail at Oval Beach/Saugatuck and small hail at Hastings, Dorr, Muskegon and in NE Kent Co. Peak wind gusts: 45 mph Muskegon, 44 mph East G.R. (high school press box) and 43 mph at Lansing. Sparta had 0.96" of rain, inc. 0.81" in one hour between noon and 1 pm.
Here's local lightning, national lightning, current weather observations. At 1 pm Saturday, the temp. was 74° in Coldwater, 61° in G.R. and 44° in Manistee. Nice contrast.
|
|
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Previous
Severe Weather Wrap from Saturday
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Next
Great Lakes Water Levels - Record High
Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Photo Galleries Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Photo Galleries Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.