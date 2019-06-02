Bill's Blog

No Severe Weather Next 3 Days

By:

Posted: Jun 01, 2019 01:45 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 01:02 AM EDT

Looks like no severe weather and even no rain for the next 3 days...next chance of rain Tue. night/Wed.  Enjoy the drier pattern.  Cool today and tomorrow (only in the 60s) and a bit breezy this Sunday...but some sunshine...and a much brighter day.  Here's current GRR radar:


 
Click for latest Base Reflectivity radar loop from the Grand Rapids/Muskegon, MI radar and current weather warnings
and regional radar:
 
 
Central Great Lakes sector loopHere's the Severe Storm Outlook Map from the Storm Prediction Center for this Sat. PM/night:
 
 
So far today, we've had reports of golfball-sized hail at Parma MI (west of Jackson), 1" hail at Spring Arbor and east of Albion, dime-sized hail at Oval Beach/Saugatuck and small hail at Hastings, Dorr, Muskegon and in NE Kent Co.  Peak wind gusts:  45 mph Muskegon, 44 mph East G.R. (high school press box) and 43 mph at Lansing.  Sparta had 0.96" of rain, inc. 0.81" in one hour between noon and 1 pm. 
 
Here's local lightning, national lightning, current weather observations.  At 1 pm Saturday, the temp. was 74° in Coldwater, 61° in G.R. and 44° in Manistee.  Nice contrast. 
 
There's two Slight Risk Areas...one from SE Wyoming to West Texas  and the other from Vermont to Chesapeake Bay.  There will be no storms Sunday in the entire state of Michigan.
Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: Twenty One Pilots at Van Andel Arena Photos: Twenty One Pilots at Van Andel Arena
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Twenty One Pilots at Van Andel Arena

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
Photos: Pup Party for community foundation Photos: Pup Party for community foundation
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Pup Party for community foundation

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
Photos: June 1, 2019 storms in W. MI Photos: June 1, 2019 storms in W. MI
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: June 1, 2019 storms in W. MI

Photo Galleries