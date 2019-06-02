Here's the Severe Storm Outlook Map from the Storm Prediction Center for this Sat. PM/night: Here's the Severe Storm Outlook Map from the Storm Prediction Center for this Sat. PM/night:

So far today, we've had reports of golfball-sized hail at Parma MI (west of Jackson), 1" hail at Spring Arbor and east of Albion, dime-sized hail at Oval Beach/Saugatuck and small hail at Hastings, Dorr, Muskegon and in NE Kent Co. Peak wind gusts: 45 mph Muskegon, 44 mph East G.R. (high school press box) and 43 mph at Lansing. Sparta had 0.96" of rain, inc. 0.81" in one hour between noon and 1 pm.

