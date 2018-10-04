Severe Weather Threat
This is the Weds. late afternoon Severe Weather Probability Map for this afternoon/tonight from the Storm Prediction Center. The probabilities have increased over much of the warned area. There is an Enhanced Risk over a large area of Northern Wisconsin and Northern Michigan (in orange). This area has been expanded east into Lower Michigan. Surrounding that area, we have a Slight Risk Area (in yellow) for much of Upper and Lower Michigan, Lower Michigan (north of a line from Benton Harbor to Saginaw Bay), Wisconsin, SE Minnesota and NE Iowa. The rest of Lower Michigan is in the Marginal Risk Area.
SPC says: "Numerous severe thunderstorms are possible, most likely between 1 to 11 PM CDT, across parts of the Upper Midwest and Upper Great Lakes States. A strong tornado or two is possible, particularly across parts of north-central/northeast Wisconsin, along with destructive wind gusts and large hail. An appreciable severe risk, a relative rarity regarding northward extent this late in the season, exists across the region this afternoon and evening including the potential for damaging winds, large hail, and tornadoes, a few of which could be strong."
10:40 pm - Strong winds are blowing across much of Michigan ahead of a strong cold front. At 10 pm, Ludington reported a gust to 44 mph and gusts to 30-40 mph have been reported at Holland, Grand Haven, Ionia, Gaylord, Muskegon and Fremont. Only one possible tornado so far - at Woodbury MN - we've had about a dozen and a half severe wind reports from WI and eastern MN and half a dozen hail reports. Winds are strong not too far above ground level and storms or not, 30-45 mph winds gusts ae likely overnight.
In West Michigan, look for a line or area of showers and storms to cross the area from northwest to southeast overnight (best bet 11 pm to 5 am). Gusty winds and brief heavy rain will be likely with the stronger storms. Below is the probability of a tornado from the Storm Prediction Center within 25 miles of a given point:
Here's the latest GRR NWS forecast discussion and the NWS forecast discussion for N. Lower and E. Upper MI. Here's U.S. lightning data and Regional Radar:
Also: While we see high tempe. near 80 degrees today...winter weather is getting closer to the Northern U.S.
