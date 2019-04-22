Severe Weather So Far in 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Severe Storm Reports for 2019 so far.

The map above shows severe weather reports for the U.S. so far in 2019. A red dot represents a tornado, a blue dot wind damage or a gust of 58 or more mph and a green dot is hail 1" in diameter or greater.

Here's the 22 severe reports in Michigan so far this year. All but 2 of the wind reports came in the afternoon/evening of March 14. You can see the reports in a straight line from on t-storm that moved from Cass Co. to the Thumb area.

Here's a map that shows where the Tornado Watches have been so far this year. None in Michigan. This year we've had a lot of severe storms in MS, AL and western TN - and from GA up into VA. Severe weather usually starts in late winter in the South...moves west to OK and TX in mid-late spring and then north in the summer.

Here's severe thunderstorm watches so far this year...one so far in SE Michigan...with the highest concentration from TX and LA north to SW Missouri.

There have been 27 tornado fatalities so far this year. We only had 10 fatalities in the U.S. from tornadoes last year. Twenty-Three of the fatalities were in Lee Co. AL. on March 3rd. There have been 4 killer tornadoes so far this year. Two of them hit Monroe Co. MS on separate days (Feb. 23 and Apr. 13). The other two fatalities were north of Houston TX also on 4/13.

This map shows the percent probability of a severe weather report within 25 miles of a given location on April 22 in the U.S. The area of Northeast Texas into Central and Eastern OK has the highest chance of severe weather anywhere in the world on April 22.

This is the Severe Weather Probability Map from the Storm Prediction Center for this Monday PM/Night (4/22). The highest risk is in the (yellow) Slight Risk Area across parts of NW Texas. That's surrounded by a (dark green) Marginal Risk Area. There is a second Marginal Risk Area across parts of S. Wisconsin, N. Illinois and E. Iowa. Lower Michigan is in the (light green) non-severe thunderstorm outlook for mainly tonight. SPC says: ",,,low-level veering of the winds with height may support rotating storms with marginal hail, wind, or a brief tornado (especially over WI where LCLs will be lower). We'll be tracking the showers and storms this evening following what should be the warmest day of 2019 so far with highs in the upper 70s.