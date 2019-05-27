Severe Weather Risk Upgraded

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Severe Weather Outlook Map from the Storm Prediction Center for this Memorial Day PM/night

Well, well, well - look at this. The Storm Prediction Center has moved the Severe Risk area to the north into Southern Lower Michigan and upgraded to an Enhanced Outlook (in orange), which now includes Berrien, Cass and the SW part of St. Joseph Co. Surrounding that is a Slight Risk Area (in yellow) generally south of a line from S. Haven to Monroe. Around that is a Marginal Outlook (in dark green) south of a line from Grand Haven to Detroit.

Here's what they say: "Severe thunderstorms, including a risk for tornadoes, severe hail and damaging wind gusts, are expected in a corridor across southern portions of the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes region this afternoon into tonight."..."damaging wind gusts probably will tend to become the more prominent risk."

Bottom line...the farther south you are and the later in the day...the better the chance of strong storm. I think the stongest storms will be in IA and IL moving into N. Indiana.

Storm Prediction Center map - percent chance of a tornado within 25 miles of a given point.

This is the Storm Prediction Center map showing the probability of a tornado within 25 miles of a given point. The highest probability (+10%) is over Northern Illinois. The 5% risk comes into Berrien Co. There's a smaller 2% risk south of a line from S. Haven to Hillsdale.

Probability of a severe hail or severe wind report within 25 miles of a given point.

This is the map showing the % chance of a severe hail report within 25 miles of a given point. The severe wind map is identical. The 30% gets into Berrien Co. The 15% Risk Area is south of a line from S. Haven to Monroe and the 5% area is south of a line from Grand Haven to Detroit.

The morning discussion from the G.R. National Weather Service says, " ,,,AT THIS POINT THE SURFACE FRONT DOES NOT GET INTO MICHIGAN. SO, THAT WOULD SUGGEST ELEVATED STORMS WITH THE SEVERE STORMS JUST SOUTH OF OUR AREA. THIS IS SHOWN NICELY BY THE LATEST SPC CONVECTIVE OUTLOOK. WITH OUR SOUTHERN COUNTY WARNING AREA IN MARGINAL WHILE THE ENHANCED IS JUST SOUTH OF THIS AREA. WE WILL HAVE TO WATCH THIS CLOSELY, IF THE WARM FRONT GETS FARTHER NORTH WE COULD HAVE SEVERE STORMS THIS EVENING.