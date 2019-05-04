Severe Storms Next Week?
The above map is the Severe Weather Outlook from the Storm Prediction Center for Day 6 - which is Thursday of next week (May 9). You can see the Risk Area comes up into S. Lower Michigan, generally south of a line from Holland to Lansing to Detroit. SPC says: "Large-scale pattern will become seasonally favorable for organized severe during the upcoming medium-range period. Severe thunderstorms, including large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes are expected across a substantial portion of the CONUS during the day4-6 time frame." Stay tuned for later updates.
