Bill's Blog

Severe Storms Next Week?

By:

Posted: May 04, 2019 04:05 PM EDT

Updated: May 04, 2019 04:05 PM EDT

The above map is the Severe Weather Outlook from the Storm Prediction Center for Day 6 - which is Thursday of next week (May 9).  You can see the Risk Area comes up into S. Lower Michigan, generally south of a line from Holland to Lansing to Detroit.  SPC says:  "Large-scale pattern will become seasonally favorable for organized severe during the upcoming medium-range period. Severe thunderstorms, including large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes are expected across a substantial portion of the CONUS during the day4-6 time frame."  Stay tuned for later updates.

 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


