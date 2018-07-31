Bill's Blog

Severe Storms In Arizona

Posted: Jul 31, 2018 02:00 AM EDT

Updated: Jul 31, 2018 02:11 AM EDT

Severe thunderstorms pushed across Central Arizona Monday evening.  The storms produced wind gusts of 70-75 mph and hail.  The strong winds kicked up an immense dust cloud that reduced visibility to as low as 50 feet in the town of Goodyear.  One woman was injured when strong winds tipped over the mobile home she was in near Bisbee AZ.  Flash flood warnings were issued.

Peak Wind gusts:  75 mph Ramona, 74 mph Litchfield Park Airport and at the Deer Valley Airport, 63 mph Scottsdale, 61 mph Glendale, 45 mph Phoenix Airport.  Wind damage was reported at Luke AFB, Peoria (roof off), Deer Valley, Wittmann, Youngtown, Waddell and Kingman (where they also had 3/4" diameter hail.  Over an inch of rain fell at Show Low and Seligman.and water 3-feet deep was going across the highway at New River. 
 
