Severe Storms In Arizona
Severe thunderstorms pushed across Central Arizona Monday evening. The storms produced wind gusts of 70-75 mph and hail. The strong winds kicked up an immense dust cloud that reduced visibility to as low as 50 feet in the town of Goodyear. One woman was injured when strong winds tipped over the mobile home she was in near Bisbee AZ. Flash flood warnings were issued.
Click below on the radar image to see a loop of the Phoenix radar. showing the storms moving from ENE to WSW.
Peak Wind gusts: 75 mph Ramona, 74 mph Litchfield Park Airport and at the Deer Valley Airport, 63 mph Scottsdale, 61 mph Glendale, 45 mph Phoenix Airport. Wind damage was reported at Luke AFB, Peoria (roof off), Deer Valley, Wittmann, Youngtown, Waddell and Kingman (where they also had 3/4" diameter hail. Over an inch of rain fell at Show Low and Seligman.and water 3-feet deep was going across the highway at New River.
