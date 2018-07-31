Severe Storms In Arizona

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Severe Thunderstorms moved across Central Arizona Monday PM (pic. from www.yourphx.com)

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Severe Thunderstorms moved across Central Arizona Monday PM (pic. from www.yourphx.com)

Severe thunderstorms pushed across Central Arizona Monday evening. The storms produced wind gusts of 70-75 mph and hail. The strong winds kicked up an immense dust cloud that reduced visibility to as low as 50 feet in the town of Goodyear. One woman was injured when strong winds tipped over the mobile home she was in near Bisbee AZ. Flash flood warnings were issued.

Click below on the radar image to see a loop of the Phoenix radar. showing the storms moving from ENE to WSW.