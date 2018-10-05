Bill's Blog

Severe Outlook for Friday Night/Saturday

Posted: Oct 04, 2018 10:46 PM EDT

This is the Severe Weather Outlook Map from the Storm Prediction Center for late Friday night and Saturday.  There is a Marginal Risk south of a line from Montague to Alpena.  The Marginal Risk also includes northern Indiana and northern Ohio.  SPC says:  "...there appears a window of opportunity... across Lower Michigan and adjacent portions of northern Indiana and Ohio.  Instability may become sufficient...to support organized vigorous thunderstorm activity, some of which may become capable of producing marginally severe hail and locally strong surface gusts."

There will be opportunities for strong thunderstorms late Friday night (heavy rain possible) and also during the afternoon on Saturday.  We may also see a thunderstorm or two next week as remain close to the wobbly front into the middle of the week. 

