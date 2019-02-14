Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. 9-foot snow drift at the Marquette NWS

The above picture is a 9-foot natural snow drift at the National Weather Service Office in Marquette MI. Here they set a record daily snowfall on Monday with 16.5" in 15 hours. Then today (Wed.), they had another daily record snowfall of 9.1" through 5 pm. That's 25.6" of snow in less than 30 hours. Marquette has 46" of snow on othe ground as of Weds. evening. They have had 157.4" of snow this winter, which is 24.4" above average to-date.

Here's some other season snowfall totals from the U.P.: Tamarack 244.6", Mt. Bohemia 223.0", Delaware 213.0", Calumet 202.7", Mohawk 198.5", Painesdale 191.4", Superior (Houghton Co.) 188.7", Newberry 157.0", Dollar Bay 156.3", Herman 152.4", Michigan Tech (ski trail) 142.2", Hancock 135.3", Munising 133.6", Houghton (arpt.) 131,3", Deer Lake 122.9", Grand Marais 120.3", Paradise 117.6", Agate Beach 114.4", Chatham 101.3", S. Ste. Marie 102.2", Watton 90.0", L'Anse 85.8", St. Ignace 78.5".

From N Lower MI: Gaylord 112.0", Petoskey 106.8", E. Jordan 102.3", Maple City 98.5", Kalkaska 86.6", Boyne Falls 78.0", Moran 75.9", Traverse City 75.3", Detour Village 73.7", Northport 69.3", Cadillac 66.9", Charlevoix 66.7", Cheboygan 60.4", Beulah 60.3", Gladwin 50.4", Frankford 50.4", Lake City 50.0", Houghton Lake 49.2", Mio 48.8", West Branch 48.8".

Here's some season snowfall totals. Grand Rapids is now 1.7" above the average total to date. Kalamazoo is now 7" above average to date. Muskegon is at 57.6" (15.4" below average to date). Other season snowfall totals: Augusta 58.3", Scottville 51.3", Hart 49.1".