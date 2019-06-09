Bill's Blog

Scattered Showers Today

By:

Posted: Jun 09, 2019 03:35 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 03:35 AM EDT

The top picture is (I think...not sure) from dedication of the Calder Stabile in 1969 or 70.  I came to G.R. in 1974.  Look at how the skyline of Grand Rapids has changed!  You can see the Lujtheran Church in the background. 

I've been down at Festival the past couple days.  This Sunday I'm doing the 6 pm news from the Media Arts Center at the Art Museum.  We do have a chance of scattered showers (isolated t-shower) today/tonight.  If you come down to Festival...a good portion of the day it will not be raining.  If you do catch a shower...try  the indoor venues...the concerts in the Art Museum and the pictures and paintings at the old Post Office on Pearl Street by the Kendall Stage. 

Here's local radar:


 
Click for latest Composite Reflectivity radar image from the Grand Rapids/Muskegon, MI radar and current weather warnings
and regional radar:

 
Central Great Lakes sector loop
We are not in the Severe Weather Outlook, though there is a chance of a non-severe thundershower:
The real severe weather this PM will be in Texas, where there is an Enhanced Risk Area (in orange). 
 
There is a Lakeshore Flood Watch from late Sun. night thru Monday evening for the lakeshore areas of Ottawa, Allegan, Van Buren and Berrien Counties in MI and La Porte Co. in Indiana. 
Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries WOTV
Photos: 9th annual VAI Around the World Gala Photos: 9th annual VAI Around the World Gala
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 9th annual VAI Around the World Gala

Photo Galleries WOTV
Photo Galleries
Photos: AC Hotel grand opening in downtown GR Photos: AC Hotel grand opening in downtown GR
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: AC Hotel grand opening in downtown GR

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
Photos: Twenty One Pilots at Van Andel Arena Photos: Twenty One Pilots at Van Andel Arena
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Twenty One Pilots at Van Andel Arena

Photo Galleries