Scattered Showers Today

The top picture is (I think...not sure) from dedication of the Calder Stabile in 1969 or 70. I came to G.R. in 1974. Look at how the skyline of Grand Rapids has changed! You can see the Lujtheran Church in the background.

I've been down at Festival the past couple days. This Sunday I'm doing the 6 pm news from the Media Arts Center at the Art Museum. We do have a chance of scattered showers (isolated t-shower) today/tonight. If you come down to Festival...a good portion of the day it will not be raining. If you do catch a shower...try the indoor venues...the concerts in the Art Museum and the pictures and paintings at the old Post Office on Pearl Street by the Kendall Stage.

Here's local radar: