Road Trip Home

Over the weekend, we brought Rosie the cat back to Michigan. This picture was at a rest stop, where we let Rosie get out and move around in the car. It was a very easy, one day trip from Oak Ridge TN to Grand Rapids MI. Most of the time she lay there quietly looking out the window. Rosie was a stray and is still fascinated with the outside world. We have to work hard (going thru 2 doors thru the garage) to make sure she doesn't escape. She didn't use the litter box or only had a little dry food and water on the trip back.

We had a great time in Tennessee. This is my mother and I at Lake Melton. It was a perfect day, sunny and about 64° with no wind. We walked back and forth down the paved path and went nearly a mile. Oak Ridge is a very friendly place and most everyone you pass on the path says hello. We passed walkers, joggers, people with dogs, cyclists, scooters and people on skates.

Everything was green and growing in Oak Ridge. In fact, there was hardly any fall color until we got to Michigan. These are blue hydrangeas on one side of my sister's front door.

...and these are pink hydrangeas on the other side of the front door at my sister's in Oak Ridge.

These are roses at Renfro Valley KY. I had fun watching the car thermometer as we started home. In the valley near Oak Ridge, the temperature early Saturday was 53°. As I-75 climbed over 1,000 feet as we crossed Jellico Mt., the temperature dropped to 45°. Then we descended back to a valley as we crossed into Kentucky and we were back up to 50°. It was cloudy all the way to Cincinnati, where it became mostly sunny.

There are several ways to get from I-75 in Ohio to I-69 in Fort Wayne IN. We decided to go US 33 to see if he Willshire Drive-in was still open. This is right at the Ohio-Indiana border. Food here is inexpensive. They have hot dogs (with everything - including a slice of cheese) for $1. We've stopped here several times and there is always a friendly crowd. I would up passing orders from the window to a group of seated senior citizens.

The drive-in has a hitching post. This is the edge of Amish country. This horse was looking down, but looked right up and posed when I took his picture.

The sun was setting as we approached I-94 in Michigan. The sky and a few cirrus clouds were a glowing Halloween orange. It was a successful trip. My daughter came down from Traverse City to pick up the cat early Sunday morning. Rosie is now at her new forever home. We've already seen pictures of Rosie in TVC. My mother is reassured that her cat now has a happy place with four people (2 adults, 2 kids) that will love it and take care of it.