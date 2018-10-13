Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Gas at $2.65 in Clinton TN

Road Trip, Day 4 - We arrived in Tennessee around midday...bought gas in Clinton TN for $2.65. While at the gas station, we saw that the Dollar General a block away was having a 50% off sale...got a few things (some cough drops, almonds, a few Thanksgiving cards,

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Stray cat found at the motel in Renfro Valley KY - 10 11 18

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Stray cat found at the motel in Renfro Valley KY - 10 11 18

Let's back up...we stopped at a motel in Renfro Valley KY Thurs. night. This cute kitten came out of a bush right up to us, meowing and rubbing it's head on me and my wife. We petted the cat and it was purring. We mentioned the cat to the lady behind the counter. She said she was a cat person...the cat had been around for a day and a half...the nearest house was "way over that hill". The cat was very friendly and looked cared for...seems to have eaten. It followed me everywhere. The lady at the counter (in picture above with the cat) happened to have some cat food and we got the cat some water. Eventually, she got someone to volunteer to take the cat and see if it had a chip.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Sign in the bathroom of the motel

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Sign in the bathroom of the motel

This sign was up in the bathroom of the motel: "Save the planet with a towel". No need for expensive carbon sequestration...all you need is a towel and you can "save the planet". The sign was to get motel guests to forego maid service and use their sheets and towels again if you were staying multiple days.

There was early morning fog in the valleys. The day turned out to be sunny and bright. The sky was blue and the air was clean, cool and crisp. We ate more than we should have at the motel breakfast, got some coffee to go and hit the road.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Roses in Renfro Valley

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Roses in Renfro Valley

These are beautiful roses at the cabin at Renfro Valley - many of the summer flowers have faded by the 2nd week of October, but many were still blooming in beautiful, bright color. We stopped and bought a couple small things at an antique store and a couple of t-shirts at a craft store.

I love car thermometers! We hit the Tennessee welcome station and it was 57 degrees. The nearby town of Jelllico has an elevation of 974 feet above sea level. From here you head up...to an elevation of over 2,000 feet above sea level. Up here, the temperature had dropped to 49. Then we descended the ridge and came down - getting off at Clinton exit where the temperature was back up to 62. Pretty amazing up and down on a sunny day.