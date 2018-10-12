Road Trip Day 3

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Gun Lake - Thursday AM 10 10 18

Here's some pics. from Day 3 of our (surprise) trip to Tennessee. We started the day at the Bay Pointe Inn on Gun Lake in Barry Co. This is the view from the balcony. The temperature had fallen from the upper 60s Wednesday evening to the upper 40s with a brisk and chilly west wind in the early morning Thursday.

This was the morning view looking slightly north of due east. No boats out on the lake, but there were still quite a few boats and piers up on the lake - you can see two pontoons here at the Inn. I'm used to staying up late (work 2nd shift, essentially) and I had stayed up Weds. evening - reading out on the balcony in a t-shirt in the 2nd week of Oct. Not so Thurs. AM - I put on a sweatshirt and a jacket as I walked outside. We had an awesome breakfast at the Terrace Grill - and chatted with several other couples staying at the Inn. We watched the damage video updates on the Weather Channel.

We were under the gray overcast until around Fort Wayne...then the clouds broke up quickly as we headed SE. We saw deer in several fields of W. Michigan - we passed a couple dozen workers harvesting squash/pumpkins in a field, We meandered thru towns like Orangeville and Richmond, catching I-94, then south on I-69. We had a couple tiny sprinkles and that was it.

This is a wind turbine along US 30 in western Ohio. It's one of 152 turbines that are part of the Blue Creek Wind Farm. The project cost 600 million dollars. That's slightly more then the entire proposed budget of the city of Grand Rapids for 2019. The project covers 40,500 acres. Each wind turbine is 328 feet high (472 ft. with the blade pointing upward. By contrast, the Amway Grand Plaza in downtown Grand Rapids is 318 feet high. Each blade is 144 feet long and weighs 5.8 tons. When the wind is blowing, the blades rotate at up to 19 revolutions per minute. This is a "brake" on the turbine so that they do not spin too fast during a high wind event. While we stopped at a rest area, we met a couple who recognized me. They were from Lowell and were in Ohio to look at some horses.

I took this pic. out the car window looking east. It's the west edge of the clouds of (now) Tropical Storm Michael. By 11 pm Thurs., the storm center had already exited the U.S. off the coast of Virginia. This was a fast-moving storm. That held down rain totals. I have not seen a rainfall total above 10" from Michael, compared to the 30-34" totals from the stalled Florence in NC.

Sunset in Kentucky along I-75 south of Williamstown KY. Quite a few trees here without leaves. We noted that cottonwoods had already lost most of their leaves in parts of OH and N KY. Some had just some leaves at the very top of the tree.

I drove most of the way. We bought gas at $2.77 near Dayton. There was the usual long traffic jam in Cincinnati. Southbound you have to squeeze into two lanes before you cross the bridge into KY and that creates the most significant back-up. Why didn't Jerry Springer (yes, he's a former mayor of Cincinnati, believe it or not) fix this?

We stopped at a motel in Renfro Valley. Upon our arrival, a cat came out of a nearby bush and started rubbing against us and purring. No collar, looked well fed and reasonably clean. The lady at the desk (a cat person) said the nearest house was "over the hill" and that she had not seen the cat before. She got the cat some water and food. It was a male - still had it's claws (glad I had my blue jeans on).

We had dinner at a little local restaurant (Limestone Grill). Good food and inexpensive. I had the glazed salmon dinner, a cup of soup and ice cream for dessert all for $10.99.

Tomorrow, we arrive in Oak Ridge to see my 99-year-old mother and my sister. We are bringing her cat up to Michigan. Mom is moving from her condo to a retirement center and feels that the cat would be happier with more room and she doesn't want it "escaping" to run down the hall. My sister was coming north to Chicago, so my wife volunteered to meet my sister in Merrillville IN to get the cat. We in turn are giving the cat to my daughter in Traverse City (we have two cats already, including one that hisses and snarls at strangers that come into the house - she already "beats up" the male cat that is twice her size and weight. I don't know how she'd react to another female. My sister decided she can't come north, so all of a sudden Gayle and I are driving all the way to Tennessee to get the cat. Now, I've never driven more than a few miles to the vet with a cat. I have no idea how this is going tto work, but we hope to make the trip back in a day and not stay in a motel....hope...I'll continue this saga tomorrow evening. Happy Friday. (all pics. from me)