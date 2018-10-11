Road Trip Day 2

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Skeleton (looks bigger in the pic. than it actually is) at the Terrace Grille at the Bay Pointe Inn on Gun Lake.

It rained yesterday (Wed.), but meteorologists never let rain hinder having an awesome day. This friendly little (it's smaller than the picture would indicate) greeted us as we came down to breakfast at the Terrace Grille. I called him "Billy Bones" after me and the Robert Louis Stevenson character in "Treasure Island". Hey, did you hear about the skeleton that walked into a bar, came up to the bartender an said "Gimme a beer! And a mop".

Amazing to wake up to some sun and 66 degrees on 10/10 in Michigan. We had a little sunshine early. Gayle and I got a couple of kayaks and paddled around the SE corner of the lake. It gradually clouded up and the wind picked up. We made it back before the rain started. Lots of birds to see...the usual gulls, plus ducks, geese, swans - a great blue heron flew by very close to us. We saw a hawk along the shore. I had the screen open thru 2 am and you could occasionally hear ducks on the lake. I thought they'd be quiet at night.

We came back and used the pool and hot tub, very relaxing. Then we went back to the room and I got on the computer and checked out Hurricane Michael. We had moderate rain and some fog. There were times when you could barely see the islands out in the lake.

Gayle and I decided to drive around the lake in the rain...

These are colorful maple leaves in Yankee Springs St. Park. Outside of the camping area, we were the only vehicle in the park. The rain had knocked some of them down. There were a lot of puddles and ponds from the above average rainfall we've had:

Sorry the pic. is a little blurry - those are 3 ducks in this pond of water of water on the grass. There were quite a few ponds like this in the park. Bet this helped the mosquito population here to increase over the past weeks.

When we got back to Gay Pointe, the power was off...the south end of the lake lost power for several hours. I could still get on my cell phone and the computer and I read some. Nice relaxing time. Since the Terrace Grille was without power, we drove to the north end of the lake to the Sand Bar - had the special of the day (ribs). We split a beer 1/3rd for me - I'm driving. Good food and quick service here. Lots of good food on this trip.

The power was back on when we got back...so we got caught up on Hurricane Michael and our cooling weather. Later today (Thu.) we're heading to Tennessee to pick up a cat. I'll write more about that later. Keep a jacket handy - cool pattern for the next week.