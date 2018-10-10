Road Trip
Gayle and I are on the road. We're staying at the Bay Pointe Inn on Gun Lake in Barry Co. for a couple days. Up top, we got to see a magnificent rainbow with a passing t-shower. Here's a closer pic:
We watched this t-shower dissipate as it moved northeast and in a couple hours all you could see in the distance was part of the high level anvil top:
There were quite a few boats on the lake, enjoying this last warm burst of summer.
Here I am standing in the water - I got a water temp. of 65.8 degrees - not bad for the 2nd week of October. We saw a couple of pretty good-sized fish swim by while we were on the dock. We saw gulls, ducks and a great blue heron flew by pretty close to us while we were sitting on the pier.
Here's some of the flowers at the Inn - looking good for the 2nd week in October. . We're here for a couple days...we were going down to Indiana Thursday to meet my sister and pick up a cat - but she's too busy to get away....so...do we drive all the way to Tennessee to pick up the cat (and see my mother for a day or two)?, come back home? or drive somewhere else (Shipshewanna? Binder Park Zoo?). One more nice pic. of the clouds over Gun Lake:
