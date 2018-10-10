Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bill with rainbow on Gun Lake 10 9 18

Gayle and I are on the road. We're staying at the Bay Pointe Inn on Gun Lake in Barry Co. for a couple days. Up top, we got to see a magnificent rainbow with a passing t-shower. Here's a closer pic:

Close-up pic. of rainbow on Gun Lake Tues. PM 10 9 18

We watched this t-shower dissipate as it moved northeast and in a couple hours all you could see in the distance was part of the high level anvil top:

Dissipating Anvil and some bright cumulus over Gun Lake

There were quite a few boats on the lake, enjoying this last warm burst of summer.

Bill standing in Gun Lake 10 9 18

Here I am standing in the water - I got a water temp. of 65.8 degrees - not bad for the 2nd week of October. We saw a couple of pretty good-sized fish swim by while we were on the dock. We saw gulls, ducks and a great blue heron flew by pretty close to us while we were sitting on the pier.

Here's me by some of the flowers at the Bay Pointe Inn

Here's some of the flowers at the Inn - looking good for the 2nd week in October. . We're here for a couple days...we were going down to Indiana Thursday to meet my sister and pick up a cat - but she's too busy to get away....so...do we drive all the way to Tennessee to pick up the cat (and see my mother for a day or two)?, come back home? or drive somewhere else (Shipshewanna? Binder Park Zoo?). One more nice pic. of the clouds over Gun Lake:

Clouds over Gun Lake 10 9 18