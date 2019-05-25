Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Severe Weather Graphic

Friday PM there were 6 Tornado Watches in effect from Wisconsin to Texas. SPC reports 252 tornadoes in the last 8 days in the U.S. Most have been small, short-lived and in rural areas - so only 3 fatalities. Here's the severe weather outlook map for today (Sat.PM/night). There is a Marginal Risk south of a line from Holland to Lansing, but the real action will be in the S. Plains where there is an Enhanced Outlook Area (in orange).

There is a Slight Risk from Ohio to western NY and PA. SPC reports 252 tornadoes in the last 8 days. We've had more tornadoes-to-date this year than any year since 2011. Many have been small, short-lived and in rural areas. Heavy rain and flooding continues to be a problem - especially for farmers looking to cut hay or get into fields.

This is the Severe Weather Outlook Map for Sunday (5/26). There is a large Enhanced Outlook Area from Nebraska into the Oklahoma and Texas Panhandles. The Slight Risk area surrounds the Enhanced Outlook and there is another Slight Risk area closer to the front across Central IN and OH.

There has been a Flood Advisory in effect for parts of Ottawa, Muskegon, Newaygo, Kent, Montcalm and Gratiot Counties from the overnight rain. I had 1.45" at my house from midnight to 3 am (Comstock Park). Rainfall totaled 4.32" at Vassar in Tuscola Co., 2.45" at Saginaw, 1.65" at Entrican in Montcalm Co., 1.54" in Kent City, 1.45" in Comstock Park, 1.25" in Muskegon and 0.94" at the Ford Airport.

Here's storm reports from Friday/Friday night. There were 11 tornadoes in 6 different states...no reports of any fatalities or serious injuries. We also have reports of 75-80 mph straight-line thunderstorm wind gusts and baseball-sized hail.