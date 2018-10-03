Record Low Number of Tornadoes

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Graph from the Storm Prediction Center showing the number of tornadoes to date.

We could see a record number of tornadoes in 2018. This graph from the Storm Prediction Center has shows the number of tornadoes through October 1st. This year, we have had 745. The lowest number of tornadoes through October 1 is 746. We did add 3 tornadoes today in Pennsylvania. We've had a corresponding low number of tornado deaths as well, with only 5 this year in the U.S.

Globally, it's the same story. There have only been 8 documented tornadoes deaths worldwide this year, with the 5 in the U.S. plus 2 in Brazil and 1 in Canada. There have been no EF5 tornadoes anywhere in the world this year. The strongest tornado, rated EF4, occurred in Alonsa in Manitoba, Canada back on August 3rd. Now if you had to guess where the strongest tornado in the world would occur, I'll bet you wouldn't have guessed Alonsa, Canada.

Each red dot is where a tornado has touched down this year.

10 states and the District of Columbia have recorded no tornadoes in 2018. The most tornadoes in a given month in the U.S. is a tie at 166 in both May and June. The states with the most tornadoes this year are Iowa (69), Louisiana (50) and Kansas (44). Michigan has had 13 tornadoes (all relatively weak and short-lived EF0 and EF1 twisters). That ties Oklahoma, which looks likely to set a record for fewest tornadoes in a calendar year. That's right, only 13 tornadoes all year in Oklahoma!