Record Flooding

Look at this picture of the flooding Arkansas River near Fort Smith, Arkansas. The Arkansas River crested yesterday (5/29) at Fort Smith AR at 40.3 feet. That's more than 2 feet higher than the previous record flood that occurred in April 1945.

Flood waters surround homes in Fort Smith, Ark. Wednesday, May 29, 2019 as water from the Arkansas River continue to rise. (AP Photo/Hannah Grabenstein ) from KNWA

The flow on the Arkansas River was at 545,000 cubic feet per second. That's nearly 9 times the average flow on the river for late May. Flood stage is 22 feet, so the river was more than 18 feet higher than flood stage.

5/28/19 aerial photo shows flood along Ark. River in Sand Spring, Okla. These are areas getting flooding along the Arkansas River thanks to downpours upstream that have prompted officials to open dams to protect some cities. ( DroneBase via AP)

The volume of water coming down the Arkansas River Wednesday was 146 times the average flow of the Grand River in Grand Rapids in late May. The high water will be slow to recede and some fields will be flooding long enough that it will be impossible to plant a crop this year.