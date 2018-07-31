Rain for Southeast Lower Michigan
Some beneficial rain for Southeast Lower Michigan this PM.
Here's Regional Radar...Very little lightning with this. Here's the latest local GRR radar and the latest (visible - daynight) satellite picture.
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Previous
Mars - closest in 15 years
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Next
U..S. Wildfire Statistics
More Stories
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Appeals court: Dalton statements not OK for trial
- Asphalt sealant spills in rollover near Albion
- Ex-conservation district director sentenced for embezzlement
- Sex assault suspect is former Reeths-Puffer teacher
Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Photo Galleries Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Photo Galleries Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.