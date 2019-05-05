Overall Cool Pattern

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. 8-14 day temperature outlook for May 12-18 from the Climate Prediction Center.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. 8-14 day temperature outlook for May 12-18 from the Climate Prediction Center.

This is 8-14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for May 12 - 18. You can see they expect a large part of the country to see below average temperatures. The warmer than average temperatures hold in the Southeast (as they have for much of the last year) and there is warmth on the West Coast.

The blossoms are out on the ornamental trees (a lot of Bradford pear trees have been planted in urban areas - they have prolific and beautiful white blossoms in the spring - produce little to no fruit, so not so messy and hold their leaves around a week longer in fall - these trees have some shortcomings, which I won't get into here). The usual spring progression of blossoming of the fruit trees is apricot first, then cherries, then the pears and peaches and then apples. We root (pun intended) for the blossoms to come out later, because there is less chance of a spring frost. That's certainly the case this year, with the cooler (and drier air with low dewpoints that can result in cool temps. when it's clear and calm) air hanging on here into mid-May.

Today (Sun.) will likely be the best weather day of the week - mostly sunny and low 70s inland to low-mid 50s at the Lake Michigan beaches - with a chance of showers starting tomorrow...the highest chance of rain in the Wed. night/Thurs. time period and then it's on the chilly side for next Friday and Saturday. I'm doing the evening shift this Sunday (6 pm, 10 pm, 11 pm), so check in and I'll have a fresh forecast for you.

Also...flooding going on in Texas from recent and current heavy rainfall. Flooding along the Mississippi River into Iowa the result of rainfall plus some late -season snowmelt on generally wet ground.