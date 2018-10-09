One More Warm Day

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. South Haven buoycam Oct. 8, 2018.

This is the South Haven Buoycam shortly after 7 pm and shortly before sunset. No filter here...that's what it looked like - nice. The buoy reported waves of 8 inches and a water temperature of 62.2°. The high temperature at the buoy on Monday was 71.2° at 7:30 pm. The lake is going to get pretty choppy by Thursday when the cold air moves in from the west.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. High and Low temperatures Monday in W. Michigan

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. High and Low temperatures Monday in W. Michigan

Here's high temperatures from Monday. The 83° reading in G.R. was 20° above average. It was not a record high for the date. That was 87° back on 10/8/2007. That day was a Sunday and I remember jumping in Lake Michigan and swimming around that day. It was cooler along the lakeshore north of Grand Haven, where the south wind comes over the cooler water. The Muskegon beach had a high temperature of 71.8° at noon. The wind turned from 175° to 182° and picked up from 10 mph at noon to 24 mph at 1 pm. The temperature dropped to 68.7 by 1 pm.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Forecast high temperatures Tuesday - Saturday

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Forecast high temperatures Tuesday - Saturday

Temperatures head down rapidly Wednesday night and high temperatures will be below average - only in the low-mid 50s from Thursday to the middle of next week. Winds will be coming off Lake Michigan most of the time and that may still prevent some areas from having a killing frost.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Here's total rainfall since Sept. 1

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Here's total rainfall since Sept. 1

Here's rainfall since Sept. 1. It's been quite wet in the G.R./Muskegon area and a touch on the dry side along I-94. Here's the difference from average: Grand Rapids +3.51', Muskegon +3.59", Holland +1.90", Kalamazoo -0.51", Battle Creek -0.80".