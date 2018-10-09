Odds of Severe Weather
This map from the Storm Prediction Center shows the odds of a severe storm Wednesday/Wednesday night. The Marginal (in dark green) chance of severe weather covers large portions of Lower Michigan, Wisconsin, Illinois and northwest Indiana. SPC says: "...locally damaging winds may accompany a squall line as it spreads across this region." This would be afternoon and evening. There is also a Slight Risk (in yellow) and Marginal Risk to the right of where the eye of Hurricane Michael comes onshore in N. Florida and S. Georgia. While severe weather is not expected, a few scattered showers and storms are expected to develop across West Michigan this (Tue.) afternoon.
Here's local radar and
regional radar. Here's national lightning and local lightning data.
