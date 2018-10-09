Bill's Blog

Odds of Severe Weather

By:

Posted: Oct 09, 2018 04:19 AM EDT

Updated: Oct 09, 2018 04:19 AM EDT

This map from the Storm Prediction Center shows the odds of a severe storm Wednesday/Wednesday night. The Marginal (in dark green)  chance of severe weather covers large portions of Lower Michigan, Wisconsin, Illinois  and northwest Indiana.  SPC says:  "...locally damaging winds may accompany a squall line as it spreads across this region."  This would be afternoon and evening.  There is also a Slight Risk (in yellow) and Marginal Risk to the right of where the eye of Hurricane Michael comes onshore in N. Florida and S. Georgia.  While severe weather is not expected, a few scattered showers and storms are expected to develop across West Michigan this (Tue.) afternoon. 

 
Click for latest Base Reflectivity radar loop from the Grand Rapids/Muskegon, MI radar and current weather warnings

  Here's local radar and

 
Central Great Lakes sector loop

regional radar.  Here's national lightning and local lightning data. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: ArtPrize 10 Awards show
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: ArtPrize 10 Awards show

Photo Galleries
Photos: Ladybug washups in West Michigan
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Ladybug washups in West Michigan

Photo Galleries
Photos: ArtPrize 10 at night
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: ArtPrize 10 at night