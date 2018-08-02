Most Areas Dry Friday - Sunday

Bill's Blog

Dry and Warm Friday - Sunday

Dry and Warm Friday - Sunday

The top pic. is the South Haven Beach early Thursday PM.  The South Haven Buoy Camera was showing 2-3 foot waves at 1:30 pm.  Water temps. along Lake Michigan are mostly between 72 to 74.  The Reeds Lake Water Temperature is 78. 

 
Here's radar.  We do have a chance of a shower or storm this PM...with the best chance of rain east of a line from Big Rapids to Grand Rapids to South Haven.  The farther E and SE you are, the better the chance of a shower or t-shower.  Temperatures inland in the low-mid 80s this afternoon and tomorrow and mid-upper 70s near Lake Michigan. 
 
Here's an early PM pic. form the Mackinac Bridge - partly cloody and dry here with a decent amount of traffic. 
