Most Areas Dry Friday - Sunday

The top pic. is the South Haven Beach early Thursday PM. The South Haven Buoy Camera was showing 2-3 foot waves at 1:30 pm. Water temps. along Lake Michigan are mostly between 72 to 74. The Reeds Lake Water Temperature is 78.

Here's radar. We do have a chance of a shower or storm this PM...with the best chance of rain east of a line from Big Rapids to Grand Rapids to South Haven. The farther E and SE you are, the better the chance of a shower or t-shower. Temperatures inland in the low-mid 80s this afternoon and tomorrow and mid-upper 70s near Lake Michigan.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Here's an early PM pic. from the webcam at the Mackinac Bridge.

Here's an early PM pic. form the Mackinac Bridge - partly cloody and dry here with a decent amount of traffic.