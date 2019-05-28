Bill's Blog

Moderate Risk of Severe Storms

Posted: May 28, 2019 02:05 PM EDT

There is a Moderate Risk (in red)  for severe thunderstorms and tornadoes across Northern Missouri, NE Kansas and small portions of S. Iowa, W. Illinois and SE Nebraska.  Surrounding the Moderate Risk is an Enhanced Risk (in orange)  that comes from Kansas to Illinois and south to Oklahoma.  A second Enhanced Risk Area runs from E. Ohio to New Jersey.  The Slight Risk Area (in yellow) starts in E. Colorado and goes east to the Atlantic Ocean and south to North Texas.  The Marginal Risk Area comes north to the Michigan counties that border Indiana and Ohio.  SPC says: 

"Severe storms, capable of producing large hail, damaging wind and   tornadoes are likely this afternoon into tonight from the central   Plains eastward to the Midwest. Severe storms with large hail, damaging wind and a couple of tornadoes are also expected across the Upper Ohio Valley and Northeast States this afternoon and evening."

This is the Severe Weather Risk Map for Wed. 5/29.  An Enhanced Risk runs from N. Texas to Southern Missouri.  A second Enhanced Risk Are is from E. Ohio to New Jersey  That is surrounded by a large Slight Risk Area that goes from Texas to the Atlantic Ocean.  The Marginal Risk Area comes up to the Michigan/Indiana border.  Bottom line - another day of significant severe weather is likely, but it's also likely that severe storms will stay south of Michigan. 

 

