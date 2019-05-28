Moderate Risk of Severe Storms

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Severe Weather Outlook Map from the Storm Prediction Center for Tues. PM/night 5/28

There is a Moderate Risk (in red) for severe thunderstorms and tornadoes across Northern Missouri, NE Kansas and small portions of S. Iowa, W. Illinois and SE Nebraska. Surrounding the Moderate Risk is an Enhanced Risk (in orange) that comes from Kansas to Illinois and south to Oklahoma. A second Enhanced Risk Area runs from E. Ohio to New Jersey. The Slight Risk Area (in yellow) starts in E. Colorado and goes east to the Atlantic Ocean and south to North Texas. The Marginal Risk Area comes north to the Michigan counties that border Indiana and Ohio. SPC says:

"Severe storms, capable of producing large hail, damaging wind and tornadoes are likely this afternoon into tonight from the central Plains eastward to the Midwest. Severe storms with large hail, damaging wind and a couple of tornadoes are also expected across the Upper Ohio Valley and Northeast States this afternoon and evening."

Severe Weather Outlook Map from the Storm Prediction Center for Wed. 5 29

This is the Severe Weather Risk Map for Wed. 5/29. An Enhanced Risk runs from N. Texas to Southern Missouri. A second Enhanced Risk Are is from E. Ohio to New Jersey That is surrounded by a large Slight Risk Area that goes from Texas to the Atlantic Ocean. The Marginal Risk Area comes up to the Michigan/Indiana border. Bottom line - another day of significant severe weather is likely, but it's also likely that severe storms will stay south of Michigan.