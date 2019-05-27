Memorial Day

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. John Steffen (Lower Right) with Tommy Gun (Thompson Machine Gun) possibly 1942.

I've put this picture up before. My father is in the lower right. He was a big band, swing and jazz drummer from Chicago.(side note: before he got into playing percussion - he played violin). He was chosen to be the drummer of the band that Northwestern University assembled to go to Europe in the late 1930s to demonstrate American contemporary music. He was in Europe for about 5 months. He told me..."I saw Hitler and knew we were going to be at war with him. He was like Napoleon and wanted to take over the world". So, wanting to be more than a buck private, he enlisted in the Army in 1940, a year and a half before Pearl Harbor. He went to basic training at Rockford IL, then down to Missouri. He was the most gentle of human beings...it's sometimes hard to imagine him as a machine gun instructor.

The Army found out dad had taken a couple of aviation courses, so they moved him to the Army Air Corps. Unfortunately, while doing an exercise where one soldier jumped right after another off a small cliff, the guy behind my father jumped too soon and landed on his back. He wound up in a hospital in St. Louis for weeks. Upon getting out, he was sent to Frederick Army Air Field in Oklahoma.

They were flying mainly B24s, made at Willow Run here in Michigan - then B25s (Mitchell bomber) and B26s. The pilot instructor on the B26s was George Gobel - also from Chicago - who became a famous comedian (funny stuff at the link). Dad got around the U.S. during the war - California, Alabama, North Carolina. His brother, Felix (who also enlisted in the Army) was a motorcycle mechanic by trade and wound up in India working with the Brits, who were bringing supplies through the jungles by motorcycle. He taught dozens of Indians how to play the harmonica. My dad could also play harmonica.

My dad was in the Air Corps for over five years and thought about making it a career, but he went back to Chicago to help care for his aging parents. He was a lifelong member of the American Legion.

My dad was a good swimmer and grew up right near Lake Michigan. I asked him why he didn't join the Navy or Coast Guard...he said he thought the coming war would be mainly a ground and air war in Europe...people didn't anticipate the War in the Pacific.

Having gone through the poverty of the Great Depression (he was one of 8 children) and then WWII, he was grateful for every day he had here on Earth. He went back to Chicago and got a job working the line for 75 cents an hour at Bell & Howell - with the promise that he could work up to something better. He did, eventually becoming the company's chief liaison engineer. He continued to play drums in the Grosse Point Band into his mid 80s and passed away five days shy of his 91st birthday in 2004. He's the oldest living Steffen male ever.

Today, we look back and remember those men and women who made great sacrifices (in my father's case, over five years of his life) to make sure that evil was stopped.

Here's a list of Memorial Day Parades. The Grand Rapids Parade is on May 30 (Thur.) at 7 pm downtown. 96-year old WWII vet plays The National Anthem on a harmonica.