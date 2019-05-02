May Snow in Upper Michigan
How'd you like to shovel snow on the first day of May? Up to 5 1/2" of snow fell in the U.P. on Wednesday. Here's some snowfall totals:
Marquette is up to 227.1" of snow for the winter and that's more than 2 feet above average. Painesdale started Wednesday with 11" of snow on the ground. Other snow totals from Wed: 4" Laurium and Tamarack, 3.8" National Mine, 3" Ishpeming, Calumet, Harvey and Negaunee, 2" Bruce Crossing, Three Lakes, Allouez, Herman and Little Lake.
Tamarack reported 16" of snow on the ground with 357.2" for the season.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
