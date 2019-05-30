May Has Been Cloudy, Cool and Wet

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. May has been a cloudy, cool and wet month

So far this month of May, Grand Rapids is 1.7 degrees cooler than average. Every month this year so far has been cooler than average.

Accumulated Rainfall for the last 30 days.

Here's accumulated rainfall for the last 30 days. Grand Rapids has had 5.69" of rain in the month of May. That's 1.96" above average. Here's some more rainfall totals so far this month of May (average in ( ). Muskegon 6.11" (+3.06"), Holland 5.10" (+2.08"), Kalamazoo 5.62" (+2.00"), Battle Creek 4.48" (+0.96"), Alpena 5.04" (+2.56"), Marquette 7.86" (+5.03"), Milwaukee 6.25" (+3.08"), Chicago NWS 9.86" (+5.88"), South Bend 7.00" (+3.44").

Grand Rapids has had 18.30" of precipitation this year. That's 4.97" above average. For calendar year 2018, Grand Rapids had 44.45" of precipitation - that was 6.18" above average. In 2017, Grand Rapids had 39.43" of precipitation - that was 1.16" above average. In 2016, Grand Rapids had 46.29" of precipitation (3rd wettest year ever) - that was 8.02" above average. So, for the last 4 years...Grand Rapids is 20.33" above average. Precipitation is 90% of the equation for lake levels. The other factors (evaporation, winter ice cover, humidity, sunshine, wind) have also tilted toward higher lake levels.

Lake Michigan water temperature

Due to the cloudy, cool pattern - Lake Michigan is colder than average. Here's buoy temperatures from Wed: S. Haven 54.1, Port Sheldon 51.2, Muskegon 51.2, Ludington 47.1, South Mid-Lake buoy 40.1, North Mid-Lake buoy 37.6.