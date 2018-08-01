Mars - closest in 15 Years

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Pic. of the planet Mars from NASA

Today, the planet Mars is closer to the Earth (35.8 million miles) than at any time since 2003. It won't be closer until the year 2287. It's still a long ways away. If you could get in a car and drive toward Mars at 55 mph, you'd have to drive continuously for 74 years to get to where Mars is today.

