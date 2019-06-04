Marginal Risk of Severe Weather

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Storm Prediction Center's Severe Weather Outlook Map for Tue. PM/night

The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded and expanded the severe weather outlook areas for this (Tue.) PM/Night. First, the Marginal Risk Area has been expanded east into West Michigan. The Slight Risk now comes east to the west shore of Lake Michigan and there is now an Enhanced Risk Area (in orange on the map) for much of Wisconsin and a part of Eastern Minnesota. SPC says:

"Activity will track across much of WI this evening with bowing structures expected - capable of damaging wind gusts. It is unclear how far east this activity will maintain intensity, but have extended SLGT to include the remainder of eastern WI given trends in recent CAMs."

Bottom line...there is only a chance (not a sure thing) of strong to isolated severe storms in West Michigan and the most likely time for any strong storms will be late tonight, after midnight. The farther west you are, the better the chance of a storm.

Day1 - Tue. PM/night risk of a tornado from the Storm Prediction Center

Day1 - Tue. PM/night risk of a tornado from the Storm Prediction Center

Above is the corresponding tornado risk map from the Storm Prediction Center. First, the risk areas are only at 2% (lowest area that can be shaded) risk of a tornado within 25 miles of a given point. Second, the area does not include West Michigan, Eastern Wisconsin or Eastern Illinois. Any thunderstorm can produce a tornado, but conditions are not favorable for tornadoes tonight in our area.

Probability of a severe hail (1" in diameter or greater) report within 25 miles of a given point for this PM/night.

Probability of a severe hail (1" in diameter or greater) report within 25 miles of a given point for this PM/night.

This map shows the probability of a severe hail (1" in diameter or greater) report within 25 miles of a given point for this PM/night. West Michigan is not included, so large hail is not expected tonight.

Severe wind probability map from the Storm Prediction Center for this PM/night

Severe wind probability map from the Storm Prediction Center for this PM/night

This is the map showing the % chance of a severe wind report this PM/night from the Storm Prediction Center. There's a 30% chance in the red area from E. Minnesota into Wisconsin. The 15% area comes to Lake Michigan. West Michigan is only in the 5% risk area...that's 6 times less chance of a severe report than in the red area in MN and WI. \

So...an isolated strong wind gust with storms that may be crossing Lake Michigan tonight not impossible, but most of West Michigan will not see severe weather. We'll be tracking the storms later tonight and I'll update the blog later.

Here's current radar:

and regional radar: