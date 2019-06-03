Long Range Outlook for June 10-16

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. 8-14 Day Temperature Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for June 10-16

The long-range outlook from the Climate Prediction Center gives West Michigan a higher than average probability for cooler and wetter weather. The temperature outlook above has higher probabilities for warmer than average weather in the West and Gulf Coast, with higher probabilities for cooler than average weather from the Plains east into the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley.

This is the 8-14 day rainfall outlook for June 10-16 - showing higher probabilities for above average rain from the Rockies east and dry conditions pretty much only in the Pacific Northwest.

The Canadian NAEFS model is the same for June 10-16 - with warmer than average weather in the far West, Southwest and Gulf Coast. Cooler than average weather is likely from the High Plains to the Great Lakes.